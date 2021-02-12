ELLENSBURG - Kittitas County’s effective methods for controlling the spread of COVID-19 appear to be futile in terms of being rewarded for its progress. Kittitas County Sheriff Clay Myers composed a passionate letter detailing why his county should be allowed to advance to Phase 2 of the state’s “Roadmap To Recovery” plan.
Kittitas County is grouped with counties with some of the highest COVID-19 rates in the state, yet Kittitas County has some of the lowest COVID-19 cases and transmission rates in eastern Washington.
Kittitas County is the north-most county in the state’s south central region, the only region set to remain in Phase 1 come Monday. Counties in the south-central region include Yakima, Benton, Franklin, Columbia, and Walla Walla counties.
“I recognize that nothing about this issue is simple. The state and the Governor face complex and difficult choices deciding how to manage a pandemic, and every county is doing what it can to move forward. I hold no animosity for the struggling counties in our region. It’s not those counties that are holding us back-it is the mistaken assignment of our county to a region that’s structurally and socially different from ours. Just as we have no jurisdiction or control over them, they have none over us. We have no control over the occupational practices, adherence to mandates, testing or distribution of vaccines in neighboring counties, so what are the expectations from the state once an individual county has succeeded,” Myers wrote in an open public letter.
“Governor Inslee has told Washington’s counties that they are in the driver’s seat, able to control their destiny in this matter, but this Roadmap has put us very much in the backseat of a region we can neither meaningfully help or influence,” Myers added.
Myers went on to say that the Sheriff’s incident management team, county commissioners, and county prosecutor will make a formal request to the governor that he recognize Kittitas County for what it’s achieved and be “reassigned with the counties we’ve always worked with.”