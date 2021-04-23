According to the online publication, Fire Aviation, the investment group that owns the Global Supertanker, is grounding the Tanker 944 for good. According to the online news source, an email sent on Wednesday to parties in Washington, Colorado, and Oregon were notified of the decision by Global Supertanker President Dan Reese.
“This week the investors that own the Global SuperTanker just informed me that they have made the difficult decision to cease operations of the company, effective this week…This is extremely disappointing as the aircraft has been configured and tuned with a new digital drop system and other upgrades to make it more safe and efficient.”
Those upgrades were done by Seattle and Moses Lake-based AeroTEC. The company just built a third hangar at the Grant County International Airport in Moses Lake, which is where the Supertanker is being stored.
Reese says investors are in discussions with prospective buyers. Fire Aviation reports that it's unknown if the aircraft would continue to be configured to operate as an air tanker or if it would be used for freight transportation.
The online publication reports that the company’s employees have been furloughed and will continue to be out of a job until more is known about the fate of the Supertanker.
A letter addressing concerns about the Supertanker in April of last year was composed by the National Interagency Aviation Committee and Bureau of Indian Affairs. The two organizations wrote to Global Supertanker Services informing it that the National Wildfire Coordination Group would not approve a seventh interim approval of the aircraft’s retardant delivery system.
“The Interagency Air Tanker Subcommittee does not support any further interim approvals without correcting some issues originally identified in the 2009 test of the system that included failure to meet coverage level 3 & 6, retention of retardant in the system after drop, aeration of the retardant causing trail off, and inconsistent flight profiles affecting retardant coverage.”
“Due to the current national situation regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19), NIAC will issue an eighth interim approval to GSTS. However, NIAC will not support, nor issue a ninth interim until GSTS successfully passes all requirements of the 2013 IABS Criteria. This must be completed prior to December 31, 2020.”
The Supertanker has been maintained in Moses Lake and received a conversion from an analog controller for its fire-retardant system, to a digital version, a modification that was requested by the National Interagency Aviation Committee.
The Supertanker is federally certified to carry 19,200 gallons of fire retardant. The U.S. Forest Service, the American agency that contracts for all the large air tankers used by the feds has reportedly bristled at the idea of using tankers that can carry more than 5,000 gallons, according to Fire Aviation.
iFIBER ONE News reached out to the Port of Moses Lake and AeroTEC to find out if the large aircraft still is being stored at the Grant County International Airport and if it will continue to be following this week’s announcement. iFIBER ONE News is still waiting for comment from both parties.