SOAP LAKE - $1.1 million of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) was funneled to Grant County Public Hospital District 4, which operates McKay Healthcare in Soap Lake. The money was awarded to the healthcare facility to fill budget shortfall caused by substantial revenue losses accrued during the coronavirus pandemic. The hospital district plans to use the funds as part of a larger campaign fund to appropriate towards the ongoing modernization project at the facility.
McKay Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center is located in Soap Lake and offers their residents a continuum of care including professional nursing care, rehabilitative therapy and support services. They serve 42 residents for both short and long-term needs. We consider it our delight and honor to care for our community members in this rural setting, where it is “Our Family Caring for Yours”.
