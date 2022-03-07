SOAP LAKE - Dozens of people gathered in Soap Lake’s Smokiam Park on Sunday to pay their respects to those who lost their lives over the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. A candlelight vigil was held to pay homage to the suffering endured by those victimized by a battle between the two countries.
Patrons of the vigil convened under the gazebo on the east beach where organizers had draped a Ukrainian flag, and placed a donation jar on a picnic in hopes of collecting enough aid to purchase needed supplies to ship to the local families of loved ones who still reside in the eastern European country.
Soap Lake Mayor Alex Kovach led the vigil, which kicked at 5 p.m.
“The city council as well, has been very thoughtful as to what’s been going on in the world, over in Ukraine. They wanted to come forward as a council, unanimously, and support in solidarity, the people of Ukraine.”
Kovach read a formal proclamation established by the city in support of its Ukrainian citizens and the country they hail from.
Kovach’s announcements were succeeded by prayers in both English and Ukrainian.
A local family who immigrated to the U.S. from Ukraine spoke about their grandparents and cousins still living in the besieged nation.
The family led a couple of songs supporting their family and former country in unison.
The Soap Lake post office served as the site of a fundraiser for Ukraine on Saturday.