SOAP LAKE - McKay Healthcare & Rehab is barring visitors from the facility due to possible presence of coronavirus in the facility.
Staff at McKay say two workers tested positive for coronavirus on Friday; they have since been quarantined. The suspension of indoor and outdoor visits to the facility is expected to last through Wednesday, Sept. 29. Window visits are still available, but need to be scheduled 24 hours in advance.
McKay Healthcare is a 42 bed long term care and rehabilitation facility located on 2nd Avenue in Soap Lake.