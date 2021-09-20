MOSES LAKE - A Soap Lake man is a long road of recovery ahead of him after he was ejected from a dune buggy at the Moses Lake sand dunes on Saturday, Sept. 18.
According to a GoFundMe page established for the Buchanan family, Daniel was piloting his dune buggy during a free-style off-roading event when the wreck happened.
Daniel’s family says he was ejected during a roll-over because his harness had failed. Daniel was airlifted and is now recovering at a Wenatchee hospital with 11 broken ribs, spinal fractures and other injuries.
Those close to Daniel says he is doing well, but faces a painstaking recovery process. A GoFundMe has been established for Daniel to help with Life Flight costs.
The National Association of Insurance Commissioners reports that the average cost for one air ambulance flight is between $12,000 and $25,000