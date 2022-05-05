SOAP LAKE — Alex Kovach has resigned as Soap Lake’s mayor, effective Wednesday.
His resignation was publicly announced during Wednesday night’s city council meeting. Kovach has served as mayor since 2020.
“In preparation for the coming changes and growth in the city, and with the goal of improving upon our city government services, I feel my talents will be better suited to serve the city in another capacity,” Kovach stated in an April 22 letter. “I need to separate myself from the mayoral position, electing to step down to make myself eligible for potential future contract or employment opportunities with the city.”
Kovach, who has a background in architecture, says he wants to be available to apply his skills to the city planner and building code official position. The city’s current city planner, Darryl Piercy, is set to retire in June.
“Understanding that the city may choose to go a different route to provide city planning and building official services, my commitment to the city will not be lost, as I will continue my life of service and continue to volunteer for the benefit of this great community,” Kovach added.
Council member Michelle Agliano will serve as mayor pro tem.