SOAP LAKE - Middle and high school students in Soap Lake won’t set foot in the classroom for a couple of weeks due to staffing shortfalls at the Middle/High School.
On Monday, the Soap Lake School District announced plans for the temporary situation. Educators will be teaching middle-school-aged and high-school-aged kids online beginning Tuesday, September 28. In-person learning will resume on Oct. 11.
The district says the spread of coronavirus has kept a number teachers and support staff out of school, resulting in the staff shortages to the point where students need to be taught online. Soap Lake Superintendent Sunshine Pray says seven teachers are out, some of them have tested positive for coronavirus.
In total 16 employees at the middle/high school are not working at the moment partially due to coronavirus and partially due to other varying reasons. Pray says the district’s staff members are low to begin with and there aren’t enough subs. Of the 16 staff members that are out, 66% are vaccinated.
As for the elementary school, staffing levels are nearly at 100%.