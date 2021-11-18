SOAP LAKE - The Soap Lake Police Department has been awarded a $125,000 grant through the U.S Department of Justice.
The grant comes from the COPS Hiring Program (CHP) and will provide the city the ability to retain a police officer by paying up to 75 percent of the position’s salary over three years.
Soap Lake is one just four agencies in Washington to receive the grant.
CHP provides funds directly to law enforcement agencies to hire new or rehire additional law enforcement officers.
“We are extremely excited that we will be able to retain the position and keep providing excellent public safety services to our community,” Soap Lake police stated on Facebook.
The U.S. Justice Department this year awarded more than $139 million in grant funding to law enforcement agencies across the country as part of the program intended to “reduce crime and advance public safety through community policing,” the Justice Department stated in a press release.