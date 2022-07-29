SOAP LAKE — Soap Lake police and medical personnel were able to save a woman who was having a cardiac event likely caused by an opioid overdose Thursday evening.
Police responded just before 6 p.m. to the 400 block of Third Avenue Northeast and arrived to find a woman unconscious and not breathing. Officers Jones and Gallaher immediately began CPR and also administered NARCAN.
AMR and Grant County Fire District 7 arrived and continued chest compressions. After about 30 minutes, the woman’s heart beat returned, according to Soap Lake police.
The woman was transported to the Soap Lake High School football field where Airlift NW was able to land and transported the woman to the hospital.
“Our agency hopes for the best for the female patient,” Soap Lake police stated.