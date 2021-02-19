SOAP LAKE - A now former Soap Lake police officer is behind bars for his alleged involvement in a DUI hit-and-run in Franklin County.
At around 8 p.m. on Thursday, Soap Lake Police Chief Ryan Cox says a Soap Lake patrol vehicle was found in a ditch in Franklin County. Cox says the driver of the vehicle was a reserve police officer who was arrested for driving under the influence and was involved in a hit-and-run while traveling in the city-issued take-home patrol vehicle.
Cox says the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office will release the name of the officer later as it investigates the incident.
Cox says the officer was not on official business at the time of the crash. As a result, the Soap Lake Police Department has terminated the officer.
“I am deeply troubled by this now-former reserve officer’s behavior,” said Cox. “This individual violated department policy and the law, and betrayed the public’s trust and our agency standards. Absolutely no one is above the law, especially police officers. The Soap Lake Police Department is treating – and will continue to treat – this serious incident both professionally and transparently.”
iFIBER ONE News will have more information about the officer involved and the details of the incident is it becomes available.