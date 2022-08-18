SOAP LAKE — Soap Lake police, with the help of Walmart in Ephrata, helped fill a need for supplies at the Soap Lake School District.
Police met with the school district on Wednesday to find out if there were any supplies still needed for the upcoming school year.
“As many do not realize, our amazing teachers depend on these supplies to help our kids succeed and not every family can afford them,” Soap Lake police stated.
Police teamed up with Walmart on Thursday and showed up at the school district will two patrol cars filled with near $1,600 in school supplies.
“Our partnership with our staff at the school district, the kids, and our agency is vital for our community,” Soap Lake police added.
The money to purchased the school supplies came from the Soap Lake Police Department’s benevolent fund, which is based on donations.