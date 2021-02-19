PASCO - A now former Soap Lake reserve police officer reportedly resisted arrest while being taken into custody on suspicion of DUI Thursday night north of Pasco.
Shane Jones, 49, made his preliminary appearance in Franklin County Superior Court Friday morning on various charges under investigation including DUI, resisting arrest, possession of a stolen vehicle and operating a vehicle without a required ignition interlock device.
Jones’ bail was set at $20,000.
Just before 8 p.m. Thursday, a Franklin County deputy stopped to check on a vehicle in the ditch along Highway 395 north of Pasco. The vehicle turned out to be a Soap Lake K9 police vehicle with K9 Basco inside.
Jones was taken into custody for alleged DUI. Deputies say Jones resisted arrest and the deputy had to use force to take him into custody. At one point during the altercation, Jones was reportedly seen pushing a remote in an attempt to release the K9 from the vehicle to help him, according to the sheriff’s office.
Jones is also believed to be involved in a hit-and-run that had occurred earlier in the day. The state patrol is investigating the hit-and-run.
Soap Lake Police Chief Ryan Cox said the department reported Jones’ police vehicle as stolen after learning he had violated department protocol. Cox said Jones was not on-duty at the time and was not authorized to take the vehicle outside of 30 miles of Soap Lake. Jones was allowed to take the department vehicle home as part of job.
Jones, who is not part of a police union, has been terminated from the Soap Lake police Department. He was hired about three months ago as a reserve officer.
Jones has had two previous DUI arrests. He was arrested in 2006 after driving while under the influence of alcohol. Jones was employed as an Okanogan County sheriff’s deputy at the time. The charge was deferred and later dropped after Jones committed no crimes for five years and met court-ordered conditions. Jones was fired and later reinstated after an arbitrator ruling.
Jones was arrested again in 2006, accused of driving under the influence of prescription drugs. He was not on duty at the time and was driving a personal vehicle when he was arrested in the Brewster area. Jones tested positive for a prescription drug used to treat anxiety. Jones was placed on paid administrative leave and later resigned as an Okanogan County deputy. Jones is still required to have an ignition interlock device installed in his vehicle. Jones was charged with DUI and later convicted on amended charges of negligent driving and reckless endangerment.
Chief Cox said the department was aware of Jones’ previous DUI arrests as part of the hiring background investigation. Cox says he “stands by” the background check process and Jones was vetted before being hired.
K9 Basco, which is considered Jones’ personal dog, has been used as a narcotics and patrol K9 for the Soap Lake Police Department.