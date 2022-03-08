SOAP LAKE - On Tuesday, two Soap Lake school board members confirmed that an internal investigation has been launched into the school district.
The details of the probe were not revealed other than that it involved person or persons within the district's administration. However, the investigation was launched following allegations of misconduct that were relayed to iFIBER ONE News from multiple sources, but it remains unknown whether the investigation was prompted by those allegations.
A school board member told iFIBER ONE News that no one has been placed on leave. The internal investigation is reportedly being conducted by an outside party.
The name or names of those who are subject(s) of the investigation have not been revealed at this time.
iFIBER ONE News will have more information as it becomes available.