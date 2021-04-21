EPHRATA - The pedestrian struck by a pickup truck and killed Wednesday morning in Ephrata has been identified as an 82-year-old Soap Lake woman.
Stefania V. Medzyak was walking northbound, crossing Basin Street at First Avenue Northeast about 11 a.m. Wednesday when she was struck by a 2005 Ford F-350, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Troopers say the driver of the pickup truck, 32-year-old Ephrata resident Larissa M. Castillo, was traveling south on First Avenue and turned left onto Basin Street, hitting Medzyak in the crosswalk. Trooper John Bryant added that Castillo told authorities she failed to see Medzyak because she was more focused on another vehicle traveling through the intersection.
Medzyak died at the scene. Castillo was not injured.
The state patrol cited Castillo for failing to yield to a pedestrian.
Basin Street was closed for several hours as troopers investigated.