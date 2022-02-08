OMAK - Things could have turned out a lot worse if Tiffany Danforth of Soap Lake didn’t have the will to fight off her alleged kidnapper on Sunday.
At around 5 p.m., Danforth says she went to the Del-Red Pub in Soap Lake after an argument with her boyfriend. During her time there, a woman whom she described to be in her mid-50’s was alone at the bar drinking water. Eventually, the woman came over and started talking to Danforth. During her visit with the woman, a disruptive dispute broke out between a couple, which prompted a police response. While police were diffusing the situation, the woman offered to take Danforth home. Assuming that the woman was “normal,” Danforth accepted the stranger's offer and got into the woman’s car.
As Danforth got into her vehicle, Soap Lake police offers who were surveying the scene happen to capture the license plate of the car Danforth was getting in to.
Danforth says she was instantly alarmed when the woman turned away from the direction of Danforth’s home and continued north on SR 28 towards the Dry Lakes area. Despite Danforth’s pleas, she says the woman continued on and made sexual remarks towards her.
The pair eventually made their way into Okanogan County. According to the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office, the woman stopped at a fuel station and grabbed Danforth by the back of the neck, advising her not to leave or she’ll “kill her.”
After leaving the fuel station, the two made their way into the Omak area at around 11 p.m. As the suspect vehicle passed between two car dealerships, Danforth grabbed a blanket, wrapped it tight around her alleged kidnapper’s head and “bashed” her cranium into the headrest of the vehicle.
Deputies say Danforth escaped her kidnapper and ran towards the dealership to hide under one of the vehicles. While the alleged kidnapper was out looking for her, Omak Police arrived and arrested 54-year-old Gloria Dugas of Tonasket. Danforth was uninjured and was taken back home by her boyfriend.
Dugas was booked into the Okanogan County Jail on 2nd-degree kidnapping with sexual motivation. She’s being held on $15,000 bail. Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley says Dugas is not a known human trafficker and was not going to traffic Danforth. Based on her criminal record, this is the first time Dugas was arrested for anything.