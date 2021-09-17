WENATCHEE - An alarming increase in criminal activity at Wenatchee High School has administrators reaching out to the public for help.
Wenatchee School District Spokeswoman Diana Haglund says WHS has experienced a rash of vandalism and theft which includes: breaking and entering, graffiti, destruction of school property, and theft of school property.
Haglund says the jump in nefarious activity is attributed to a nationwide trend on TikTok that shows kids destroying and stealing school property. Haglund says there have been no reports of any localized videos posted on TikTok, though it is suspected that it could be displayed on Snapchat.
Last Saturday, two people were caught on camera breaking into the high school.
“Parents, peers, and the public can help curb these behaviors and ensure a safe and thriving environment in our school community by reporting concerns using Vector Alert.
This system allows you to quickly, easily, and anonymously report safety concerns to school officials 24/7/365. If you see something, say something,” the school district stated on its Facebook page.
Haglund says the ultimate goal is to preserve schools as safe places for kids.
The follows are methods one can leave a tip:
Call or Text 844.336.1964
Email: 1046@ALERT1.US
Online: https://wenatchee-wa.safeschoolsalert.com/
Wenatchee Police are also asking the public to be vigilant about this problem.