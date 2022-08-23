BEVERLY - This week, the Bureau of Reclamation revealed a proposal from a privately-owned company that is requesting to build transmission lines on Bureau of Reclamation land between the Vantage Bridge and Beverly in Grant County.
A privately-owned company, Royal Slope Solar LLC, wants to construct an array of solar panels and may have solar battery storage. The solar facility would be built on private land near the corner of the SR 26/SR 243 interchange.
The transmission lines would connect the facility to the Bonneville Power Administration's Vantage Substation located just east of Wanapum Dam.
The Bureau of Reclamation's scoping report says the solar facility would generate 260 megawatts which is enough to power nearly 50,000 homes.
Details on how much land the solar project would occupy and a timeline for construction were not available.
iFIBER ONE New will have more information as it develops.