SPOKANE — Some top agriculture groups are upset with Washington Gov. Inslee because farm workers were not covered in last week's announcement that fully vaccinated employees do not have to wear a mask or socially distance at work.
Inslee also recently announced that the state could fully reopen on June 30 or earlier amid declining COVID-19 case counts and a push to increase vaccination rates.
Washington Farm Labor Association Executive Director Dan Fazio and Washington Farm Bureau Chief Executive John Stuhlmiller issued a joint statement this week saying Inslee failed to disclose that these new rules do not apply to vaccinated farm workers that live in temporary housing.
“As the 2021 harvest season launches, this double standard for the agricultural community is not based on current science, is creating widespread confusion and is financially catastrophic," the executives said, calling that unfair.
Thanks to widespread testing and vaccination, farm worker facilities in Washington state are much safer than local communities, achieving a nearly 100% vaccination rate, the ag executives said.
They said the emergency regulations will be in place during the heart of the harvest season unless the governor acts.
Washington farmers annually employ tens of thousands of migrant farm workers to produce the state's bounty of agricultural products, including apples, cherries, grapes, asparagus and many other perishable crops.
Inslee spokesman Mike Faulk said Tuesday the governor's announcement did not mean an end to the state of emergency or to workplace protections necessary to address the threat of COVID-19.
“Under recent guidance from the CDC, fully vaccinated workers can now operate without the restrictions of masks or social distancing,” Faulk said. “This is the case in agriculture, and in all other workplace settings.”
But many farm workers live in communal housing, which is separately covered under rules from the state departments of Health and Labor & Industries, Faulk said. Those agencies have allowed greater flexibility for fully vaccinated occupants and are exploring further changes to align with CDC guidance on masking and distancing, Faulk said.
“That latest update pertaining to housing will hopefully be final soon,” Faulk said.