On Wednesday, Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson touted a piece of legislation that would stop price gouging during an emergency in the state.
Senate Bill 5191 passed the state Senate by a 29-20 vote. The bill now heads to the state House of Representatives for consideration.
Last year, a number of people accused a group of local businesses of charging exceptionally high prices for hard-to-find items during the pandemic.
If signed into law, anyone who engages in predatory price gouging would be penalized $25,000 per violation under Washington’s Consumer Protection Act. The bill prohibits price gouging during an emergency on critical necessities like health care services, medical supplies, rental housing, motel rooms, gasoline and emergency supplies, such as water, batteries, soap and toiletries.
If passed, Washington would become the 37th state to prohibit price gouging during a state of emergency.
Since March 1, 2020, assistant attorneys general and investigators in the Attorney General’s Office responded to 1,366 price gouging complaints.