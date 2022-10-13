EPHRATA - A number of candidates expressed concerns now that the Grant County Auditor’s Office is mailing out general election ballots one week later than what was originally stated on their website.
According to the original schedule posted by the Grant County Auditor’s Office known as the ‘2022 Election Calendar for Key Dates,” ballots were supposed to be mailed out from Oct. 12 – Oct. 14. Now, Grant County Auditor Michele Jaderlund says the ballots are going out a week later to the surprise of some candidates.
“Unfortunately, there is an error on our calendar on our website that have the drop dates for the General Election as 10/12-10/14 it should have said 10/19-10/21. The dates have been updated on our website. The ballots will be dropped on October 19th per our vendor. Per RCW 29A.40.70 States (1) Except where a recount or litigation is pending, the county auditor must mail ballots to each voter at least eighteen days before each primary or election, and as soon as possible for all subsequent registration changes. The primary ballots were mailed out mailed out earlier but not without checking with the Secretary of State’s office prior to mailing them. This was relayed to individuals that called in to inquire. The initial thought was it would give voters extra time to review candidates and make informed decisions. In the future we will stay within our timeline put out on our website,” Jaderlund wrote in an email to iFIBER ONE News and other candidates.
However, it’s the second time this year that the Grant County Auditor’s Office did not adhere to its original 2022 election dates schedule. Some candidates complained to iFIBER ONE News in July when ballots were sent out a week early. Candidates who complained to iFIBER ONE News and were spoke to by our news agency says the “surprise” ballot mail out schedule changes affects the effectiveness of their political campaigns by throwing off the timing of ads and the amount of advertising purchased.
“I based most of my campaign activities around the dates provided by the Auditor's Office. I got the "drop date" for the Primary ballots from the Auditor's website as July 13 - 15. This date had been the same since at least February, and is still the same dates posted on their website. I planned my Primary advertising to coincide with these days. Mailers, radio ads, print / media ads, etc. to the tune of approximately $6,000 were all set and paid for based upon the dates provided by the Auditor's Office,” one Grant County political candidate wrote. “I do not write any of this to cast shade or offend anyone, only to point out my experience. There is nothing more important to our republic than the vote. This is the most sacred part of our governmental process and should be treated as such. If dates about the process are published they need to be followed. If updates are promised, they need to be delivered.”
“The departments and offices within the Grant County government need to be held to a same or higher standard than those of the citizens and candidates. If we chose to not pay our property taxes on time, that would not be acceptable. I know myself and many other candidates relied on those dates,” another candidate wrote to iFIBER ONE News.
"The Primary was my main concern as I had a significant amount of investment in marketing and advertising going out to be timed with the ballots that were a week early, according to the State website,” a third candidate wrote. “For the General, I did call the elections office and was told that on the 19th they would be sent out. However, not being very confident in this date, since the Primary ones were a week early, I actually started my radio ads roughly 3-4 weeks early to ensure I wouldn’t miss the ballot dates. As you know, this was a significant cost to run the ads early. I’m not a politician and I’ve never been involved in politics before, but I do try to get my information out to voters in a timely fashion to correlate with ballots. I want my information to be fresh and not be available too long to bore voters. I do worry I ran my radio ads a bit early, but I wasn’t willing to risk missing the ballot date like I did in the Primary. I understand things may be out of others control, but my campaign needs to be my primary concern. I am fighting for my job and career during this election. Dates are very critical in my planning process.”
One candidate stated that they only followed the key election dates on the Secretary of State’s website, which state’s that all ballots across Washington must be mailed out by Oct. 21.