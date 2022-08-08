‘3’ is a “beautiful” number for many motorists in America as it relates to the first digit in the dollar amount for a gallon of gas.
According to GasBuddy, the national average for fuel is poised to fall back under $4 per gallon as early as Monday. U.S. gas prices have fallen for the eight straight week. By the end of the week, one-hundred thousand gas station will be at $3.99 or less.
In Washington state, the most inexpensive fuel offering sits at $3.75 in Anacortes. According to GasBuddy, the majority of gas stations below $4 per gallon in Washington state are in the Anacortes and Bellingham areas. In eastern Washington, the town of George off I-90 remains eastern Washington’s cheapest fuel at $4.19 per gallon.
Average gasoline prices in Washington have fallen 17.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.78/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 2,666 stations in Washington. Prices in Washington are 57.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 99.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 13.1 cents in the last week and stands at $5.14 per gallon.
Petroleum analysts believe diesel will fall under $5 per gallon within the next couple of weeks.
However, storms on the horizon in the tropics could spell trouble for the continuance of price declines according to Gas Buddy’s Patrick DeHaan.
“While I'm upbeat the drop can continue for another couple weeks, we're starting to see some activity in the tropics, which may increase risk of potential disruption."