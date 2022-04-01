MOSES LAKE - Moses Lake police are trying to figure how who set three port-a-potties on fire this week.
Police first responded about 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday to South Beaumont Drive after a port-a-potty at a construction site was set on fire. Security cameras in the area showed the portable toilet on fire at about 2:55 a.m., according to Moses Lake police.
The port-a-potty was destroyed and the fire also damaged a PUD electrical box and several temporary electrical lines.
Two port-a-potties were found on late Thursday night and early Friday morning — one at the Moses Lake Skate Park and one next to Ashley’s Playground at McCosh Park.
Police say all three fires involved someone setting the portable toilets on fire with an unknown accelerant.
Police also responded to reports of someone starting a fire near a propane tank on West Broadway Avenue at about 3:15 a.m. Friday. Officers located a 13-year-old suspect, who was released on a charge of reckless burning. It’s unknown if the Broadway fire is connected to the port-a-potty fires.
Anyone with information is asked to call Moses Lake police at 509-762-1160.