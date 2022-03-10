OLYMPIA - As the state’s longest-serving legislator, Democratic State Representative Tim Sheldon has a reason to ‘hang it up’ in the political ring at the age of 75. On Thursday, Sheldon announced his intent to not seek re-election after his current term expires on January 2023.
“When they swore me in all those years ago, I had no idea I’d be sticking around longer than anyone else,” Sheldon said. “This is a job that grows on you, and forces you to grow with it. But this has never been about me – it’s about the people of the 35th Legislative District.”
Sheldon represents Mason County, and parts of Thurston and Kitsap counties. Sheldon represented the state’s most rural district as measured by the number of people living in unincorporated areas. Sheldon was elected to the House in 1990, and to the Senate in 1997. His expansive tenure gives him the longest record of service of any current member of the Legislature.
During his service in the Legislature, Sheldon served as a commissioner of the Port of Hoodsport, a commissioner of Mason County Public Utility District No. 1, and as a Mason County commissioner from 2005 to 2017. Sheldon maintained strong ties to the PUD community, and was a staunch supporter of public power as a longtime member of the Senate committee overseeing energy and utilities, currently known as the Environment, Energy and Technology Committee. Sheldon remains a board member of Energy Northwest.
Local projects championed by Sheldon include the Highway 101 bridge over Purdy Creek and preliminary work for the as-yet unbuilt Belfair Bypass. In Olympia, Sheldon’s efforts resulted in a scrubbing of the filthy Capitol dome in 2018.
“The longer you serve, the more respect you have for this institution, for the Capitol Campus and for the Capitol itself,” Sheldon said. “Right now, we’re getting set to replace the Newhouse Building with new Senate offices, and I suspect future generations will be frustrated that we have chosen not to follow the traditional architectural scheme of the Capitol Campus. But at least we’ve gotten to the point where we can consider uncovering the skylights in the House and Senate for the first time since World War II. I’m going to miss this place, but I have every confidence that those who come after me will feel the same respect I do. Each of us serves only a short time in the scheme of things, but the Legislature endures.”