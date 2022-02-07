EPHRATA - Stevens County Prosecutor Tim Rasmussen criticized the internal investigation into Grant County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Ken Jones, claiming there is a “serious breakdown of accountability” within the sheriff’s office.
Rasmussen was appointed as a special deputy prosecutor for the county to evaluate possible criminal charges from allegations of timecard fraud against Jones, Sheriff Tom Jones’ brother. Rasmussen declined to pursue prosecution, stating any successful prosecutor was impeded due to the sheriff’s approval of his brother’s behavior and “the lack of policies to prevent this from happening.”
“There are many potential areas to consider for prosecution,” Rasmussen wrote in a letter to Grant County Prosecutor Kevin McCrae. “State crimes such as misconduct, fraud, theft, and even federal crimes such as the failure to provide honest services are implicated and could form the basis for prosecutor…the policies of the administration of the Grant County Sheriff’s Office allowed this problem to exist and stand as the main impediment to successful prosecution.”
Sheriff Tom Jones, in an interview on Friday, told iFIBER ONE News there are a number of inaccuracies in Rasmussen’s letter and said the letter seems “politically motivated.” Jones said his office is aware of policies that need to change and they are in the process of making those changes. He also said every other administrative staff member had the same discrepancy in their timecards that Chief Jones had due to the department’s current time keeping system . Jones added overtime-exempt employees are allowed to use flex time, and timecards do not account for after-hour emails, phone calls and other work. Jones said the internal investigation process was the normal process used for all employees.
Undersheriff Ryan Rectenwald in a report exonerated Chief Jones of any wrongdoing following an internal investigation conducted by an outside agency. Rasmussen wrote he believes the sheriff’s office, in Rectenwald’s report, was attempting to cover up any wrongdoing.
“The report does not mention that Rectenwald was a personal friend of Ken Jones and was himself employed by Seattle’s Finest,” Rasmussen stated. “The silence of the report about the close friendship between Rectenwald and Jones only serves to reinforce the belief that the Grant County report is an attempt to whitewash the situation rather than apply even minor discipline for the sustained against Chief Jones for failure to truthfully report his time. There are obvious problems which need to be addressed in the Grant County Sheriff’s Department. The leadership that allowed this situation to develop is responsible. Policies should be changed to rebuild the confidence of the citizens in the fidelity and honesty of the administration of the sheriff’s office. Chief Ken Jones’ casual attitude toward the truth calls into question his honestly and the sheriff’s support of him in the face of the recommendations of the independent investigation does the same. It is not my place to address those issues. This task is best done by the voters and the county commissioners.”
Allegations against Ken Jones arose in early 2021 after he was reportedly heard talking about making more than $50,000 in 2020 working for Seattle’s Finest security. Jones W-2 from Seattle’s Finest shows he earned more than $45,000 with the company in 2020.
A deputy expressed concerns about leave use by Jones and possible incorrect sheriff’s office timecards being submitted. Leave reports were checked by a sheriff’s office employee and it was reportedly found Jones did not use any documented leave for an extended period in 2020 while also working numerous security shifts in Seattle. There were also concerns that Jones’ quality of work with the sheriff’s office was low because he was “working so much in Seattle,” Rasmussen wrote.
Rasmussen noted the sheriff’s office allows its employees to work part-time for Seattle’s Finest when off duty with the sheriff’s office. Sheriff Tom Jones has also worked for Seattle’s Finest.
The concerns were brought to former Chief Deputy Dustin Canfield, who then took the complaints to the sheriff in May. Canfield noted there was an ongoing conversation within the sheriff’s office that deputies couldn’t get work done because “Chief Jones is at Seattle’s Finest instead of at GCSO.”
Sheriff Jones initially reviewed the complaints and determined the investigation did not need to move forward any further.
Along with internal complaints, a letter was written to another local law enforcement agency, with the chief asking the sheriff to address the complaints.
“This led to the sheriff having several ‘closed door’ meetings with some of the command staff regarding the complaints,” Rasmussen added. “At one of the meetings, the sheriff is reported to have said that they needed to ‘defend’ Chief Jones and to ‘quash anything that comes up’ about it.” Canfield also reported a similar statement from the sheriff during one closed door meeting.
Chief Deputies Canfield and Darrik Gregg resigned from the sheriff’s office over the handling of the investigation. Lt. Dean Hallatt also resigned around the same time. Gregg stated there were “…too many closed doors” within the sheriff’s office. The three resigned before the sheriff’s office opened an internal investigation conducted by an outside agency.
Wenatchee police Capt. Edgar Reinfeld was assigned the internal investigation. His investigation was limited to the area of possible time card fraud by Chief Jones.
Following a review of timecards, leave and interviews, Reinfeld determined there were eight works events with Seattle Finest that were potentially in violation of sheriff’s office policies. Three of the eight incidents were sustained during the investigation. Two ended with a finding of exonerated and three were not sustained.
Reinfeld determined Jones improperly documented and was compensated for at least 26.5 hours with the sheriff’s office. On June 12, 2020, Jones worked a 12-hour shift in Seattle, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. He also reported 10 hours of work with the sheriff’s office. Jones then worked a 7-hour shift on June 13 with Seattle’s Finest.
“With minimal travel time of three hours on each end of this 12-hour shift, Chief Jones would have been available to work for GCSO from (midnight to 3 a.m.) and (9 p.m. to midnight) with no sleep,” Reinfeld wrote.
Reinfeld found similar discrepancies for the March 3-4, 2021 and March 25-56, 2021, where Jones worked in Seattle but also logged conflicting time with the sheriff’s office.
According to Rasmussen, documents show from Jan. 1, 2020 to July 24, 2021, Jones worked for Seattle’s finest on 102 days, working about 965 hours, not including travel time to and from Seattle. Rasmussen noted there were three days in 2020 where 27 hours per day were claimed by Jones, including travel time, working at the sheriff’s office and Seattle’s Finest. Rasmussen in his letter claims between Jan. 2, 2020 and July 24, 2021, there were 25 days Chief Jones’ records show he had worked for Seattle’s Finest and Grant County.
“Based on the totality of the investigation and interviews conducted, I do not believe there was any intent to defraud Grant County or the Grant County Sheriff’s Office in respect to Chief Jones and his leave use…,” Reinfeld stated. “There do appear to be policy violations related to timekeeping are reporting of leave and hours worked.
Reinfeld added there were findings of concerns with the sheriff’s office that Jones’ work with Seattle’s Finest was negatively impacting his work with the county.
Reinfeld’s investigation was reviewed by Undersheriff Ryan Rectenwald, who issued his own report and ruled Jones’ was exonerated. Rectenwald did say there are policies within the sheriff’s office that need to be updated and clarified, which Reinfeld had also determined.
“The sheriff has not previously held exempt staff accountable for failing to keep accurate time records, in part due to flaws inherent in the process that is currently used to keep and submit time records, as noted by the investigator,” Rectenwald wrote. “The sheriff recognizes that the process, policy, and procedure with regard to keeping accurate pay records for exempt staff needs to be clarified and he intents to do that in the future.”
Rectenwald ruled that overtime exempt employees, including Chief Jones, are allowed to use flex time when the employee works a minimum of 80 hours over a two-week pay period. In an interview during the internal investigation, Jones said he had permission from his supervisor to work flex days when working for Seattle’s Finest. Rectenwald also wrote Jones provided documentation he had worked more than the required hours for each pay period in question.
Multiple law enforcement officials that have read the internal investigation report have said an unpaid suspension would have been warranted for Chief Jones.
Rasmussen concluded any prosecution of Chief Jones would not be successful “given his ability to use the defense his conduct being condoned and allowed by the sheriff.” But in an email, it’s mentioned that while Rasmussen had declined prosecution, the case may be sent to a federal prosecutor for review.
“The fact that the sheriff himself was also employed by Seattle’s Finest would also factor into the case in ways which cannot be fully calculated, but which would likely work against the prosecution of Chief Jones,” Rasmussen wrote.