EASTON - Washington State Troopers say speed was a factor in a Tuesday night semi rollover that ended up blocking all lanes on eastbound I-90 for five hours and 40 minutes.
The crash happened just west of Easton in Kittitas County near Lake Kachees.
Authorities report that 33-year-old Ajmer Singh of Kent had failed to negotiate a curve, left the road to the right and struck a guardrail. Singh overcorrected, traveled across all lanes and hit the jersey barrier on the left.
The semi toppled onto its side blocking all lanes. Singh was not hurt.
Alcohol and drugs were not factors.He was cited for having wheels off the roadway.