KITTITAS - A violent 15-year-old juvenile detention inmate is back behind bars after they assaulted staff during a daring escape at the Parke Creek Community Facility near the town of Kittitas.
Kittitas County deputies say on Friday just before 8 p.m., a juvenile detention center employee called 911 telling them that a teen male who escaped custody had choked her from behind, demanding her keys and stole her car.
Kittitas County deputies intervened after spotting the car driving west toward Ellensburg. The stolen car sped to 80 mph on county roads, drove into the oncoming lane, and drove through a ditch to avoid spike strips that were deployed by deputies in an effort to deflate the vehicle’s tires.
The 10-mile pursuit was terminated when the vehicle entered the city limits of Ellensburg, where deputies determined pursuing him in town would be too great of a safety risk to the public.
Other law enforcements agencies were notified and the car was spotted and pursued twice within an hour. State Troopers pursued it south on State Route 97 west of Ellensburg around 9 p.m., Ellensburg Police officers deployed spike strips and they punctured both front tires. WSP used a PIT maneuver to stop the car on SR 10 as the car continued to drive on its rims. Thee car was brought to a stop and the juvenile escapee was taken into custody. The teen is now charged with Escape, Assault, Theft of a Motor Vehicle, and Eluding.
