PASCO - Authorities say an intoxicated potato truck driver drew a large police presence north of Pasco Sunday night.
Just after 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Pasco Police were pursuing a potato truck on US 395 north of Pasco when they called for assistance from Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies.
Deputies deployed spike stripes to stop the truck. After treading over the spikes, the truck lost its right front tire, but continued on to Foster Wells Road and back to South US 395. The truck caught fire near the Kartchner Street overpass. The truck’s lone occupant, the driver, ran from the vehicle, but was eventually subdued by law enforcement.
It's now being determined whether the potato truck was stolen.