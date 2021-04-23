LIND - A Spokane man is in jail after Adams County deputies say he stole a four-wheeler and multiple tools during a burglary in the Lind area.
Deputies responded to the burglary on Tuesday in the 500 block of East Lee Road. Deputies responded to near the same location on Wednesday for a reported hit-and-run and were able to identify a possible suspect, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.
The investigation led deputies to a property on East Nebraska Road in Spokane. A search warrant was obtained at the Spokane address and the four-wheeler and tools and other items were recovered.
Anatoli Culev, 31, was booked into Adams County Jail for second-degree burglary, second-degree theft, theft of a motor vehicle and hit-and-run, according to the sheriff’s office.