Coronavirus will darken the Friday night lights the Friday night lights in Quincy this week.
On Monday, the Quincy School District announced that one of its football players have tested positive for COVID-19. Out of an abundance of caution, all football games involving Quincy High School have been canceled this week.
The canceled football games include:
Monday, March 29 JV Football Chelan @ Quincy
Thursday, April 1, JV Football Quincy @ Ephrata
Friday, April 2, Varsity Football Ephrata @ Quincy
Quincy Superintendent John Boyd was unable to comment on if all football players and coaching staff would be tested for coronavirus.
Boyd was also asked if there was a potential for more cancelations due to the positive test of a player; Boyd would not comment.
At this time, Boyd says the district’s focus is contacting all the families of high school football players to notify them of the situation.