CHELAN - Several spot fires were quickly contained near the Twenty-Five Mile Fire on Wednesday as gusty and erratic winds swept through the area.
The spot fires were kept at about a quarter-acre in size, according to fire command.
The Twenty-Five Mile Fire, burning near Chelan, is now up to 20,700 acres and remains 40 percent contained.
Fire crews on Wednesday successfully held containment lines along the southern and northwest edges of the fire. Fire activity could increase Thursday as gusts up to 20 mph are expected along ridge tops. Smoke will remain visible from Chelan and surrounding areas.
Firefighters on Thursday continued to break down and remove equipment, including about nine miles of fire hose that were installed for structure protection along the Lake Chelan corridor.
The fire isn’t expected to be fully contained until sometime in October, according to incident command. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.