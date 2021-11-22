QUINCY - A 24-year-old man is recovering from a gunshot wound after hit was struck by a bullet in what Quincy Police say was a drive-by shooting early Sunday. Police say the shooting happened in the 400 block of E Street Northeast in Quincy at around 1:20 a.m. It happened as an unidentified victim was leaving a family gathering when a gray Honda car pulled up and one of the occupants started firing. Later, there were three people seen running from what was believed to have been the suspect vehicle.
“Police officers were made aware that a vehicle that could possibly be involved was parked nearby at an apartment complex.” Green told iFIBER ONE News partner News Radio 560 KPQ. “They have since seized that vehicle pending a search warrant.”
The victim was taken to the ER by family. There were no other injuries.
Five parked cars and two homes were damaged by stray bullets.