EPHRATA — State Route 17 between Ephrata and Moses Lake is back open after a collision Monday morning.
Travis R. Hathaway, a 43-year-old Moses Lake man, was driving a pickup truck, towing a trailer, south on SR 17 near Rocky Ford Creek, when the trailer started to oscillate, according to the state patrol.
Troopers say Hathaway lost control of his vehicle and collided with a northbound Jeep Grand Cherokee. Gravel in Hathaway's trailer also spilled onto the highway.
Hathaway was not injured. The driver of the Jeep, a 53-year-old Quincy woman, had minor injuries.
State Route 17 was blocked for about three hours.