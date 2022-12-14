MOSES LAKE — Two people were taken to the hospital following a head-on collision Wednesday morning on state Route 17 in Moses Lake.
The collision occurred just before 9 a.m. on SR 17, south of North Stratford Road. Moses Lake police say a southbound vehicle crossed into the northbound lanes and collided head-on with a southbound vehicle. A third vehicle then collided with one of the other vehicles.
One driver was extricated from their vehicle. That driver and a second person were taken to Samaritan Hospital for their injuries.
Northbound SR 17 was closed for more than an hour.
The Washington State Patrol is investigating the wreck and citations are pending.