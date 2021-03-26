MOSES LAKE - A Warden man was killed in an early Friday morning collision on state Route 17 south of Moses Lake.
Froylan D. Valdivia, a 57-year-old man, was driving a 2000 Chevrolet pickup truck north on SR 17. His pickup truck was rear-ended by a semi-truck as Valdivia had slowed to make a left turn, according to the Washington State Patrol. State troopers say Valdivia was driving without his lights on.
Valdivia’s truck was pushed into the southbound lane where it collided with a 2017 Ford F-350. The two vehicles came to rest on the southbound shoulder while the semi-truck stopped blocking both lanes of the highway.
Valdivia died at the scene, according to the state patrol. The other two drivers, 30-year-old Connell resident Abel Juarez Avila, driving the semi-truck, and 26-year-old Ephrata resident Arturo R. Fernandez, were both injured and taken to Othello Community Hospital.