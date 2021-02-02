WENATCHEE - You’ll have to take the long way to Wenatchee if you plan to travel from Waterville in the coming days.
That’s because of a rock slide that overtook SR 2 in Pine Canyon early Tuesday morning.
Lauren Loebsack of the WSDOT says the slide happened at around 3 a.m. on the portion of SR 2 between Orondo and Waterville. The slide completely covered westbound lanes and a portion of the eastbound lanes.
Transportation crews say there’s no easy way around the slide, so that stretch of road will remain closed for an unknown amount of time, or least until crews can clear the scene and remove other loose rocks along the hillside.
Motorists can use Badger Mountain Road to go between the Waterville Plateau and the Wenatchee Valley.