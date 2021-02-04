WATERVILLE - Transportation officials say a loose boulder the size of a truck sits high above a well-traveled highway in Douglas County.
The precariously-positioned rock is a result of Tuesday’s rock slide onto State Route 2 in the Pine Canyon between Orondo and Waterville.
At around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, an upper section of rock slope fell, pulling the cable netting into the slide area and shearing off one of the cable anchors that attach the netting to the hillside. About 300 yards of debris consisting of very large rocks fell onto the highway during the slide.
Lauren Loebsack of the DOT says the slide left a massive boulder hanging above the highway; she says there is a tension crack behind it, indicating that it is at risk of falling and must be removed manually.
SR 2 will remain closed in both directions in the slide area until loose debris can be removed and the netting is extended and re-secured.
Loebsack says the closure’s timeline is difficult to determine.
“…the road will remain closed for some time. How long? Hard to say. We're moving forward with an emergency contract to get started as soon as possible but we estimate it could take about six weeks, reopening sometime in March.”
Thanks to the netting, Loebsack says it prevented the slide from having a much more devastating and destructive impact.
Loebsack explained the natural process that the hillside is currently going through.
“...This slope is undergoing a natural process called calving. You may have seen this happen on TV shows about glaciers when ice shears off and breaks away. Same thing with hillsides. Essentially rocks are breaking away from the hillside.”
Badger Mountain Road is the most well-known detour between the Wenatchee Valley and Waterville at this time.