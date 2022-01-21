EAST WENATCHEE - State route 28 is closed about two miles east of East Wenatchee due to a serious collision.
State Trooper John Bryant says the wreck involves two vehicles that collided head-on at milepost 2. Two people have been transported to Confluence Health-Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee with serious injuries.
Bryant added that impairment is suspected by one of the drivers.
State Route 28 is completely blocked in both directions. There is no estimated time to reopen the highway.
The state patrol is on scene investigating.