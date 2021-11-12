WARDEN - School staff shortages have been an issue across most of the U.S. The Warden School District is apparently a greatly-affected party involved in that trend. On Friday, administrators with the school district called off classes for all schools in the school district due to a high level of staff absences.
“We are unable to safely provide instruction for our students,” the Warden School District wrote on Facebook.
The district says November 12 will be made up like a snow day.
“We will continue to monitor staff absences and will inform you if any additional days will be impacted,” Warden School District Superintendent Scott West explained.
The Warden School District has been in the process of recruiting volunteers to help fill the voids created by the staffing shortfalls.
iFIBER ONE News tried reached out to the Warden School District for comment.