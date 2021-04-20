You won’t need Flex Seal television salesman Phil Swift to sell this product.
A Seattle-based startup’s innovation is so popular that orders for the agricultural innovation are sold out through 2021.
Carbon Robotics in Queen Anne are the makers of a groundbreaking piece of machinery known as the ‘Autonomous Weeder.’ The Autonomous Weeder is a self-operating robot that uses GPS and lasers to zap away weeds on cropland.
According to carobonrobotics.com, the Autonomous Weeder is capable of eradicating weeds on 15-20 acres of farmland each day.
Carbon Robotics CEO Paul Mikesell says the robot has been bought by a number of farms across Washington, Oregon, and Idaho.
The Autonomous Weeder is hailed as a conduit to supporting regenerative farming practices and reduces the need for chemical weeding methods.
According to Carbon Robotics, the robots have undergone beta testing on specialty crop farms and has worked on fields with a variety of crops, including broccoli and onions. The droid comes equipped with 12 cameras and eight lasers.
At first sight, the machine in a field of crops “was like science fiction,” Shay Myers of Owyhee Farms told the Seattle Times. Myers grows many acres of onions, asparagus, sweet potatoes and other vegetables in Idaho and Oregon. Myers told the newspaper that he expects that the machines “should pay for themselves in two or three years.”
The Autonomous Weeder is certified by the Washington State Department of Agriculture and is intended for use in organic agriculture.
“This is one of the most innovative and valuable technologies that I’ve seen as a farmer,” said James Johnson of Carzalia Farm in New Mexico, who has utilized Carbon Robotics’ technology on his farm. “I expect the robots to go mainstream because of how effectively they address some of farming’s most critical issues, including the overuse of chemicals, process efficiency and labor. These robots work with a variety of crops, are autonomous and organic. The sky’s the limit.”
The cost to purchase the Autonomous Weeder is comprable to a mid-sized farming tractor which costs over $100,000.
For more about the Autonomous Weeder, go to www.carbonrobotics.com.