Remember the streaks of light that coursed through the sky earlier this month That was debris from the SpaceX Rocket that launched internet-providing Starlink satellites into earth’s orbit.
Because of the launch, internet services via Starlink’s beta program are expected to expand into parts of Douglas, Adams, and Grant counties in mid-to-late 2021.
Depending on where you live, you can sign up for Starlink services and/or hardware based on your location. Starlink is allowing interested parties to enter their home address on their website and upon searching for your address, the website will indicate whether service is available in your area; it will request a $99 deposit up front and will charge $99 per month once the services begin. If service is not available in your area, it will allow you to buy internet routing equipment up front, but there appears to be no timeline as to when Starlink will have service to your location.
All expenditures requested from Starlink are pre-orders for service and equipment. Beta-testing services are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. The $99 deposit gives consumers a “priority position” in the queue for Starlink services in the region.
While the concept of getting internet via satellite sounds convenient, there are some reported drawbacks. According to the Business Insider Magazine, the terms and conditions for preorders state that Starlink can't guarantee when or if service will be available, saying "service delivery is dependent on many factors, including various regulatory approvals." Also, industry experts say while Starlink is an alternative to wireless internet, it is not as reliable and fast as fiber internet. Business Insider also reports that concerns about crowding, affordability, and international licensing remain.
Starlink is based in Redmond, Washington and is owned by Tesla Owner Elon Musk.