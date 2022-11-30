This week's winter storm has fortified the confidence of two of the largest ski resort operators in Washington state to the point that they're officially ready to open this week.
On Wednesday, the Summit at Snoqualmie and Stevens Pass announced Friday, Dec. 2 as the start to their 2022-2023 seasons.
Staff with The Summit at Snoqualmie Pass say 18 inches of fresh snow overnight Tuesday helped them make their decision. Hours at The Summit will be Friday-Sunday will be 9am-4pm. The Snoqualmie Pass we plan to have at least Pacific Crest and Little Thunder open.
Summit West will be closed Monday-Tuesday then reopen next Wednesday. Opening dates for Summit Central, Silver Fir, and Alpental are still to-be-determined, but hopefully they won't be too far behind Summit West. Summit East and the Nordic Center are schedule to open later in December.
For Stevens Pass, Brooks, Skyline, Hogsback, and Daisy will begin operating on Dec. 2 at 9 am, plus both carpets for first-timers and little kids. The Stevens Pass terrain parks and Upper Mavericks won't open until Saturday.