EAST WENATCHEE - After months of silence, the roar of race engines will echo from the Wenatchee Valley Super Oval Raceway on April 1.
The announcement comes shortly after the state’s decision to advance Washington into Phase 3 on March 22, 2021.
Under Phase 3, Inslee says outdoor entertainment venues can allow in-person attendance at 25% capacity. Races at the track in East Wenatchee will begin April 1 with tickets for the first three races going on sale on Friday, March 12.
Season passes can be purchased at Leornard Evans car dealership in Wenatchee and individual event tickets can be bought at www.wenatcheevalleysuperoval.com