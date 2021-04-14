OLYMPIA — The state Department of Health reported Wednesday that 115 more cases of fully vaccinated people testing positive for COVID-19 have been discovered out of 1.7 million people who have been fully vaccinated in Washington.
A total of 217 of the “breakthrough cases” have now been recorded in 24 of the state’s 39 counties, including Grant County, the state Department of Health said. The breakthrough cases represent about .01 percent of the fully vaccinated population in the state.
Officials also said Wednesday they are investigating five suspected deaths of people who experienced vaccine breakthrough. The people who died were between 67-94 years old and all had multiple underlying conditions, officials said. Four lived in long-term care facilities.
“While the majority of individuals with confirmed vaccine breakthrough experienced only mild or no symptoms, some people have been hospitalized,” Department of Health officials stated. About 12 percent of breakthrough cases reported have led to hospitalization.
A person is confirmed with vaccine breakthrough if they test positive for COVID-19 using a PCR test or antigen test and received their final dose of the COVID-19 vaccine over two weeks before the positive test.
“Finding evidence of vaccine breakthrough cases reminds us that, even if you have been vaccinated, you still need to wear a mask, practice social distancing, and wash your hands to prevent spreading COVID-19 to others who have not been vaccinated,” Umair A. Shah, MD, MPH, Secretary of Health, said in a news release, adding that officials encourage everyone to get vaccinated as soon as they are eligible.