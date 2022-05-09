SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The state's Department of Ecology regulates and inspects about 1,100 dams, most privately owned. A 2021 inspection of the state's dams revealed some troubling results that varied only slightly from the series of inspections done in 2016; the dams are in worse condition then they were back then.
Dams are categorized by the hazard they pose were they to fail. A high-hazard dam is likely to result in the loss of at least one human life if it were to fail.
Dams also are assessed by their conditions — ranging from satisfactory to fair to poor to unsatisfactory.
A dam in unsatisfactory condition has safety deficiencies requiring immediate action, but there are none of these in Washington. A dam in poor condition typically has safety deficiencies that may realistically occur, meaning repairs are necessary.
An Associated Press analysis tallied more than 2,200 high-hazard dams in poor or unsatisfactory condition across the U.S. — up substantially from a similar AP review conducted just three years ago. The actual number likely is higher, although it’s unclear because a couple states don’t track such data and many federal agencies refuse to release details about their dams’ conditions or the dangers they pose.
Many of the state's giant hydro-power dams are owned by federal agencies or utilities.
There are a variety of reasons for the rising number of troubled dams. A heightened emphasis by some state regulators has turned up new concerns. Deferred maintenance has resulted in worsened conditions. Dams that were built decades ago now often pose more of a hazard than originally envisioned because homes, businesses and highways have cropped up below them.
A changing climate also plays a role. A warming atmosphere can bring stronger storms with heavier rainfall that can overwhelm older dams lacking adequately sized spillway outlets.
The $1 trillion infrastructure bill signed last year by President Joe Biden will provide about $3 billion for dam-related projects, but that’s just a fraction of what’s needed for safety upgrades and repairs to the thousands of dams across the country.
Of Washington's 50 high-hazard dams listed in poor condition, the five are in Chelan County.
Below are the poor-condition dams in the local region, listed alphabetically by county:
Camano Island Cattle Co., Adams County
Meadow Lake, Chelan County
Colchuk Lake, Chelan County
Square Lake, Chelan County
Eightmile Lake Outlet, Chelan County
Klonqua Lake, Chelan County
Zirkle Partridge Ranch, Grant County
Upper Sunlight Lake, Kittitas County
Fanchers, Okanogan County
Schweitzer, Okanogan County