OLYMPIA — State Attorney General Bob Ferguson has announced a new task force that brings law enforcement, prosecutors and retailers together to combat organized retail crime.
The creation of a statewide Organized Retail Crime Theft Task Force was announced Thursday. Ferguson says the task force will improve coordination and collaboration among law enforcement agencies to address “these multi-jurisdictional crimes that endanger employees and cause significant economic harm to our state.”
The task force is the first of its kind in Washington. Nine other states have a task force dedicated to organized retail crime.
“Coordination is key to combatting this growing, and sometimes dangerous problem,” Ferguson said. “These organized crimes cross jurisdictions and cause significant economic harm. I’m committed to working together with law enforcement and retail partners to help combat this significant and growing problem.”
The task force will focus on thefts that are often perpetrated by sophisticated criminal organizations and can involve threats to store staff and the public.
Organized retail crime involves a group of individuals that steal products to resell for profit. An analysis by the Retail Industry Leaders Association estimates Washington retailers lost about $2.7 billion to organized retail crime in 2021.