OLYMPIA — Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced Monday his office has recovered another $9.3 million in stolen unemployment money.
A King County judge ordered Bank of America to return the stolen funds to the state after fraudsters deposited the money into bank accounts, according to Ferguson.
The state has now recovered $33.7 million, using forfeiture laws, stolen from the Employment Security Department as part of a massive fraud against states across the country.
“During the pandemic, sophisticated fraud rings used identity data harvested from data breaches to steal tens of billions of dollars from at least 11 states, including Washington,” the Attorney General’s Office stated. “…Ferguson initiated a unique investigation searching for bank accounts where fraudsters had not yet withdrawn all stolen funds, and launched a legal effort to reclaim these funds for the state. The recovered resources go back to the state and federal unemployment systems.”
Ferguson said the state anticipates additional recoveries in the months ahead.
“Our initiative is delivering results for taxpayers,” Ferguson stated. ‘Fraudsters parked this money in accounts with banks and financial institutions all over the country. We’re going directly to those institutions to get it back.”