OLYMPIA — Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson is pursuing $1.5 million in annual funding to create an organized retail crime unit.
Organized retail crime involves groups that steal products to resell for profit.
Ferguson convened an Organized Retail Crime Task Force earlier this year to improve coordinate between law enforcement agencies. The task force is focused on organized crime rings that account for nearly $70 billion in retail losses across the country.
The proposed Organized Retail Crimes Unit would be able to assist in investigations and deploying resources where they are most needed.
“Washington law enforcement agencies have limited resources to tackle these sophisticated crimes,” Ferguson stated. “A modest investment in a centralized statewide organized retail crimes unit will hold criminals accountable and deter crimes which cause significant economic harm to our state.”
To fund the 10-person unit — which includes prosecutors and investigators — Ferguson is asking the state Legislature to approve about $1.5 million per year in funding.