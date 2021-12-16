OLYMPIA - State Attorney General Bob Ferguson submitted testimony this week alleging CenturyLink is responsible for many of the technological failures that caused a widespread 911 outage in 2018.
Early in the morning on Dec. 27, 2018, a failure in CenturyLink’s fiber optic network caused outages affecting the state’s 911 system on and off for more than 49 hours. Ferguson says at least 10,700 calls were blocked from reaching a 911 dispatcher during the outage.
Ferguson also says CenturyLink failed to notify its call centers of the outage as required by law.
CenturyLink is facing $7.2 million in fines for thousands of alleged violations of state law and Utilities and Transportation Commission rules. Ferguson is seeking the maximum penalty against the company.
CenturyLink was under contract with the Washington Military Department’s Emergency Management Division and at the time of the outage, was transferring control of the 911 system to telecommunications company Comtech. CenturyLink still maintained control fo the 911 call centers during the outage.
The 2018 outage was not the first under CenturyLink. In April 2014, a coding error caused a six-hour, statewide outage. CenturyLink was fined $2.8 million in a settlement with the state.
“This is not the first time CenturyLink failed to provide reliable 911 services,” Ferguson said. “Imagine being in a car accident or having a medical emergency and not being able to reach 911. As a result of CenturyLink’s conduct, thousands of Washingtonians called 911 only to be met with a busy signal.”