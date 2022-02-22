SPOKANE - A state appeals court has reversed convictions against a Moses Lake man accused of setting his father’s car on fire in 2020.
Andres Rocha was convicted by a jury of first-degree and second-degree arson. He was sentenced to more than five years in prison.
Moses Lake police initially contacted Rocha in the afternoon of March 22, 2020 after Rocha had filled fountain drink cups with gasoline at a gas station on West Broadway Avenue. Rocha told police he didn’t have money for a gas can and was taking the gas-filled cups to his car. Police let Rocha go due to no criminal act occurring.
Shortly after, police and Moses Lake firefighters responded to the 3000 block of West Peninsula Drive after reports of a Hispanic male, later identified as Rocha, smashing windows to a car before dousing the car in gasoline and setting it on fire, according to Moses Lake police.
The car, which was registered to Rocha’s father, was destroyed in the blaze. A boat was also destroyed. No structures were damaged.
Multiple witnesses placed Rocha at the scene of the fire.
Rocha appealed his convictions, arguing the trial court committed prejudicial error when he was denied a motion to omit testimony from two officers.
The arson charges required prosecutors to prove Rocha acted “maliciously” in setting the fire.
“The strongest evidence that Rocha acted to vex or annoy another person was the testimony of two officers that dispatch told them a caller had reported an argument between a father and a son near a gas station. The state convinced the trial court that the testimony was relevant to explain why the officers went to the gas station,” appeals court judges stated.
The appeals court agreed with Rocha’s argument, stressing that trial judges “should not admit hearsay evidence for a non hearsay purpose when that purpose is irrelevant.” The appeals court concluded there is “reasonable probability” that the outcome of the trial would have been affected if the officers’ testimony had been excluded during trial.
The appeals court reversed both arson convictions without prejudice, meaning prosecutors could retry the case.